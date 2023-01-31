Income tax refunds quicker now: President Murmu1 min read . Updated: 31 Jan 2023, 12:35 PM IST
As per official data, the tax department issued ₹2.40 trillion in tax refunds between 1 April 2022 and 10 January 2023, an improvement of 58.74% year-on-year.
New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday said that income tax refunds by the tax department has become quick and the government of the day appreciates the honest, giving a broad overview of the government’s tax policy and administration.
