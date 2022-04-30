Income tax returns filed for 2020-21 can now be revised

In the Income-tax (Eleventh Amendment) Rules, 2022 notified on Friday, the CBDT said this facility for updating tax return is applicable for the assessment year starting 1 April 2020 and subsequent assessment years and have to be filed in form ITR-U, which has to be verified either by digital signature or by electronic code depending on the class of tax payer. Those requiring tax audits have to use electronic signature.

