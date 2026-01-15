Income tax rules due soon, FY27 Budget to see minimal tax law changes
While the Finance Bill may bring minimal changes, new rules under the Income Tax Act, 2025, could reshape taxpayer rights, compliance, and safeguards.
NEW DELHI: The Union Budget for FY27 is unlikely to deliver major changes to income tax law. Instead, the most consequential shifts for taxpayers are expected to come through a new set of income tax rules that will determine how the revamped Income Tax Act, 2025, operates in practice, according to two people aware of the development.