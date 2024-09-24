SC disposes over 500 tax appeals worth less than ₹5 crore in a single day

  • The top court will not hear as many as 573 matters of direct tax appeals as they do not meet the requirements for appeals set in the Union budget for FY25.

Manas Pimpalkhare
Published24 Sep 2024, 08:22 PM IST
Minister of Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal.
Minister of Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal.(ANI)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday disposed over 500 matters of direct tax appeals in a bid to reduce pendency in courts following the Union government's efforts to make such appeals more stringent in the latest full budget.

A government press release said the top court would not hear as many as 573 matters of direct tax appeals as they do not meet the requirements for appeals set in the Union budget for FY25, which were amended in July to reduce the burgeoning pendency of litigation related to income tax disputes.

This "aligns with the government's efforts to reduce tax litigation and promote Ease of Doing Business," the government said in a press release.

In July, the Centre announced new lower limits in monetary terms for income tax cases being appealed in various courts. Previously, litigants could appeal such cases to the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT), high courts, or the apex court if they were over 50 lakh, 1 crore, and 2 crore, respectively.

Also read | Mining tax: Tata Steel, HZL explore legal options following Supreme Court ruling

Now, after amendments in the budget, the ITAT will only hear matters worth over 60 lakh, high courts 2 crore, and the apex court 5 crore. As the above appeals did not meet this criterion, the Supreme Court dismissed them on Tuesday.

Various courts across the country will not have to hear as many as 4,300 such matters due to the change in monetary limits for income tax dispute appeals. The ITAT is expected to be relieved of 700 cases, while high courts will not hear 2,800 cases, and the apex court will not hear 800 cases, the press release said.

The government also revised the monetary limits for legal appeals related to indirect taxes in the latest budget, with the same agenda of reducing pendency. The lower limits for filing appeals before the Customs Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal (Cestat) was revised to 60 lakh from 50 lakh, that for high courts was revised to 2 crore from 1 crore, and that of the Supreme Court was revised to 5 crore from 2 crore earlier. As a result, over a thousand cases related to central excise and service taxes before the Cestat, as well as higher courts will be withdrawn, according to the press release.

Also read | Supreme Court ruling gives telcos around 3,000 crore of savings

The government has also started the process of deploying more officers to cater to high-value tax litigation cases, the press release said.

Mint reported the judiciary's criticism of delays in tax litigation a week before the announcement of the budget. 

The top court's dismissal abiding by the Union government's amendment of monetary limits in tax appeals followed the ministry of law and justice's efforts to reduce pendency in courts. The law and justice minister Arjun Ram Meghwal told Mint last week the government was conducting an "ageing analysis" to identify cases that were delayed for multiple years, and the reasons for the delay.

Catch all the Business News , Economy news , Breaking News Events andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:24 Sep 2024, 08:22 PM IST
Business NewsEconomySC disposes over 500 tax appeals worth less than ₹5 crore in a single day

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    160.55
    03:59 PM | 24 SEP 2024
    6.6 (4.29%)

    GAIL India

    222.60
    03:58 PM | 24 SEP 2024
    2.25 (1.02%)

    Tata Power

    467.70
    03:58 PM | 24 SEP 2024
    13.35 (2.94%)

    Bharat Electronics

    292.15
    03:59 PM | 24 SEP 2024
    5.75 (2.01%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Schneider Electric Infrastructure

    853.40
    03:50 PM | 24 SEP 2024
    76.3 (9.82%)

    K P R Mill

    1,011.05
    03:43 PM | 24 SEP 2024
    75.85 (8.11%)

    Sapphire Foods India

    375.35
    03:45 PM | 24 SEP 2024
    22.95 (6.51%)

    National Aluminium Company

    191.40
    03:49 PM | 24 SEP 2024
    11.1 (6.16%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      76,175.00240.00
      Chennai
      76,181.00240.00
      Delhi
      76,333.00240.00
      Kolkata
      76,185.00240.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Economy

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.