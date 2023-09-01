Inconsistent monsoons, weak rural consumption could slow economic growth: SBI Caps2 min read 01 Sep 2023, 05:21 PM IST
The Indian economy grew 7.8% in the April-June quarter, led by higher government and private capital expenditure and strong services growth
New Delhi: While the Indian economy grew strongly in the first quarter of the current fiscal year, inconsistent monsoons, weak rural consumption, and a slowdown in global growth could pose as significant headwinds going ahead, SBI Capital Markets (SBICaps) said in a report on Friday.