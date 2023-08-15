Independence Day 2023: Five key global and domestic macro developments over past year2 min read 15 Aug 2023, 06:58 AM IST
Key macro developments since last Independence Day: India is now the fifth largest economy, US evades recession, war against inflation continues, Indian rupee weakens, crude oil prices ease.
The world and India have seen many remarkable macro developments since the last Independence Day. There have been many other significant macro developments since the last Independence Day, including inflation cooling off, India's tax revenue rising, steady corporate earnings of India Inc., normal monsoon in India, and the Russia-Ukraine war continued.