Independence Day 2023: What's been India's inflation trajectory in last one year? check key figures4 min read 15 Aug 2023, 06:13 AM IST
Independence Day 2023: Government data released yesterday showed that the country's consumer price index (CPI) inflation surged sharply to a 15-month high peak of 7.44 per cent in July 2023, driven by high food and vegetable prices.
Independence Day 2023: Over the last one year, India's annual retail inflation has witnessed both upside and downside peaks over price fluctuations in the basket and due to global headwinds. Government data released yesterday showed that the country's consumer price index (CPI) inflation surged sharply to a 15-month high peak of 7.44 per cent in July 2023, driven by high food and vegetable prices.