Street estimates had predicted that July's CPI print will breach the central bank's 6 per cent limit in July, however a 7.44 per cent-record mark was completely unexpected. On a month-on-month level, retail inflation came in at 4.81 per cent in June after easing sharply to 4.25 per cent in May-which was a 25-month low. Broadly, India's inflation trajectory is expected to be benign this year, but highly vulnerable to changes in food prices, DSP Mutual Fund in its August edition of Netra report.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}