Independence Day 2024: Raking in the moolah in the ever-evolving gig economy

As you are working hard to achieve financial freedom, you would perhaps be saving money on a regular basis to be able to invest. Well, this is a universally acceptable and feasible way to save money for long-term wealth creation.

Aside from this, what can one do? It is not unusual to sharpen a skill and work on it in order to earn some extra bucks. Some youngsters run a YouTube channel, while others provide freelance services as content creators, graphic designers, video editors, computer coders, digital marketing and data science professionals.

For those who are not aware, there are a number of You Tubers who are earning as high as ₹8-9 lakh a month.

The top YouTubers in India such as Ajey Nagar (@CarryMinati) are seen to be raking in around ₹10 lakh from one video.

If you, too, are looking forward to an extra income, you can follow these steps to seek financial freedom this Independence Day.

Follow these steps to ace the gig economy: 1. Do your research: At the outset, you need to carry out intensive research on what exactly you can do which will help you capitalise on the most of your current skills. Remember that the skills should be relevant in the gig economy.

For instance, you may be a good artist, but you may still need to spruce up your skills to become a good UX designer or data visualiser.

2. Choose what you love: This is where you need to get your act together. In order to earn some extra bucks, do not make the mistake of departing too much from your core skills and importantly your passion. So, try to marry your passion with the skills in demand.

3. Practice makes perfect: Once you have identified what you can do, you should start practising hard. Remember that you need to have a skill of reasonable proficiency in order to make money from it.

Having some raw skills may not be enough to earn a handsome income by doing a side hustle. So, practice and practice until you achieve proficiency.

4. Reach out to people for opportunities: After acquiring proficiency, you need to start reaching to people you can trust for work. This may be harder than you can imagine. Merely creating an account on Freelancer or some other aggregator portal may not be enough.

You may need to actively look for work that pays you a price that you think you rightfully deserve.

5. Continue for a considerably long period: Another mistake that most hustlers make is that they give up too soon in view of lukewarm response.