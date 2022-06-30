Index of eight core industries touch 13-month high in May2 min read . Updated: 30 Jun 2022, 08:35 PM IST
- The eight sectors expanded by 18.1% in May compared to 9.3% in April, data released by the ministry of commerce and industry showed
NEW DELHI : Growth in the eight infrastructure sectors of the economy touched a 13-month high in May after recovering to an eight-month high in the previous month on the back of robust growth in almost all key sectors including coal, cement, and electricity. The low base of the previous year also helped amplify the growth.