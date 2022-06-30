NEW DELHI : Growth in the eight infrastructure sectors of the economy touched a 13-month high in May after recovering to an eight-month high in the previous month on the back of robust growth in almost all key sectors including coal, cement, and electricity. The low base of the previous year also helped amplify the growth.

The sectors -coal, crude, natural gas, refinery products, fertilisers, cement, steel, and electricity-- expanded by 18.1% in May compared to 9.3% in April, data released by the ministry of commerce and industry showed on Thursday. All sectors other than crude oil and natural gas posted double digit growth.

The eight core industries hold 40.27 per cent weight in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), and thereby raises prospects of a robust industrial production performance.

Economists expect industrial production to also post a double digit growth in May.

“The healthy growth in infrastructure industries is good news for IIP. We expects IIP to record double digit growth in May 2022. As the rebound in the economic activity despite third of COVID and Russia Ukraine conflict did not get derailed is a silver lining," said Sunil Kumar Sinha, principal economist, India Ratings.

Coal production grew by 25.1% in May compared to 28.8% in April and a 7% in the corresponding month last year.

The power generation as of 29 June was up 14% yoy and the coal production also grew at a robust 28% yoy as on 16 June 2022. The electricity and coal output is again expected to witness a double digit yoy growth in June 2022. All in all, we believe that the core sector output momentum if sustains will be big positive for the economic recovery," said Sinha.

Crude oil came in the expansionary zone after at least over a year posting a 4.6% growth, compared to a 0.9% fall in the previous month.



Natural gas output grew by 7% compared to 6.4% in April. Steel grew by 15% compared to 2.2% in April.

Cement and fertilizers reported a sharp recovery during the month. Growth in cement recovered to 26.3% in May compared to 7.4% growth in the previous month. Similarly, fertilizers reported a 22.8% growth in May compared to a 8.7% growth in the previous month.

Meanwhile, electricity production grew by 22% y-o-y in May compared to 11.8% in the previous year.

The production of Petroleum Refinery Products, the sector with the highest weightage (28.04%) in the index, saw growth up at 16.7% in May compared to 9.2% in April.