Economy
Govt may raise at least ₹10,000 crore in next phase of sovereign green bonds
Summary
- The government’s plan to raise ₹20,000-25,000 crore overall in 2024-25 through green bonds is a significant step towards financing its various clean energy and sustainability initiatives. Currently, the private sector accounts for a majority of the green bonds issued in India.
NEW DELHI : New Delhi: The Union government plans to raise at least ₹10,000 crore through sovereign green bonds between October and March as it ratchets up efforts to secure funds for its various sustainability initiatives.
