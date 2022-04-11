India's benchmark 10-year bond yield today spiked to its highest level in nearly three years, following a hawkish tilt from the Reserve Bank of India and hardening of US bonds. The benchmark 10-year bond yield touched 7.19% in intraday trade, its highest since May 2019 as compared to Friday's close of 7.12%.

The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday it is starting to move away from its ultra-loose monetary policy even as it kept its key lending rate at a record low, as its priorities shifted to fighting surging inflation in the wake of the Russia-Ukraine war.

“While maintaining repo rate and accommodative stance, the monetary policy committee of RBI guided towards withdrawal of the accommodative stance. Along with inflation estimate being revised higher and GDP growth estimate revised lower, the RBI shifted back to price stability as the primary objective. We maintain our longstanding view that the first repo rate hike will likely be in the August policy with the MPC changing its stance to ‘neutral’ in the June policy," Kotak Institutional Equities said in a note.

Traders will be watching India's retail inflation data, due tomorrow. According to a Reuters survey, retail inflation is expected to show prices rose to a 16-month high of 6.35% in March, well above the RBI's upper tolerance band for a third straight month.

Meanwhile, the relentless rise in US Treasury yields continued to send waves through global markets as 10-year yields climbed through 2.75% for the first time since March 2019 as traders bet on a more aggressive policy tightening pace by the Federal Reserve.

Traders in India will be closely watching out for support measures from the central bank with the government scheduled to borrow a record 14.31 trillion rupees from the market in 2022/23. Currently, traders expect the RBI to intervene in the bond market to support prices only if yields cross 7.25% levels.

Traders said a sharp rise in inflation alongside continued upticks in global crude and commodity prices will raise bets for a June rate hike by the RBI. Currently investors expect the RBI to shift its stance to neutral in June, followed by an actual rate increase in the August policy. (With Agency Inputs)

