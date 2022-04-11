India 10-year bond yield surges to near 3-year highs

“While maintaining repo rate and accommodative stance, the monetary policy committee of RBI guided towards withdrawal of the accommodative stance. Along with inflation estimate being revised higher and GDP growth estimate revised lower, the RBI shifted back to price stability as the primary objective. We maintain our longstanding view that the first repo rate hike will likely be in the August policy with the MPC changing its stance to ‘neutral’ in the June policy," Kotak Institutional Equities said in a note.

