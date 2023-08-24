Legendary investor Ray Dalio has projected India's 10-year economic growth rate at 7 per cent as the country has the ‘right mix of ingredients that shows that it has great potential and the right leadership to catalyze it’. A day after the India's successful lunar mission ‘Chandrayaan-3’, making it the first country ever to land on the moon's south pole, Dalio took to microblogging website ‘X’ saying that 'India's successful lunar mission (landing its Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft on the moon) is another one of many straws in the wind showing its ascendence'.

‘’As previously shown in my health index for countries, which is used to derive my projections for countries' next 10-year growth rates, India scores on top with a projected growth rate over the next 10 years of about 7 per cent. It has the right mix of ingredients that shows that it has great potential and the right leadership to catalyze it,'' said Dalio on X.

The Bridewater Associates founder added that India reminds him of China around the time Deng Xiaoping made his reform and opened up policies that catalyzed China.

‘’It reminds me a lot of China in 1984 (when I first went) around the time Deng Xiaoping made his reform and opening up policies that catalyzed China. Congratulations India!,'' said Dalio.

Earlier this month, Dalio said that the world's second largest economy China is overdue in conducting a “big debt restructuring." “As for the debt and the economy, there is an obvious need for a big debt restructuring of the sort that Zhu Rongji engineered in the late 1990s, just much bigger," Dalio wrote in a LinkedIn post. Dalio referred to the former Chinese premier who reformed lumbering state-owned enterprises and said, “China is overdue in doing it."

Meanwhile, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) forecast a dip in India's economic growth over the next two years. Data released last month indicated that India's economic growth would fall from 7.2 per cent in FY23 to 6.1 per cent in the current financial year, and then rise slightly to 6.3 per cent in FY25.

"For India, data and projections are presented on a fiscal year basis, with FY 2022/23 (starting in April 2022) shown in the 2022 column. India's growth projections are 6.6 per cent in 2023 and 5.8 per cent in 2024 based on calendar year," the IMF explained.