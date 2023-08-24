Ace investor Ray Dalio projects India 10-year growth rate at 7% day after Chandrayaan 3 lands on moon1 min read 24 Aug 2023, 09:41 PM IST
Legendary investor Ray Dalio has projected India's 10-year economic growth rate at 7 per cent as the country has the ‘right mix of ingredients that shows that it has great potential and the right leadership to catalyze it’. A day after the India's successful lunar mission ‘Chandrayaan-3’, making it the first country ever to land on the moon's south pole, Dalio took to microblogging website ‘X’ saying that 'India's successful lunar mission (landing its Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft on the moon) is another one of many straws in the wind showing its ascendence'.