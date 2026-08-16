India’s $20 trillion economy by 2036: The 5 growth engines that could unlock its next leap

India’s road to becoming a $20 trillion economy requires a five-fold leap in a decade and reaching it will depend on 20 reforms or five engines — most of them already within the government’s toolkit, according to a growth policy report by Equirus.
Writing in the report, Ajay Garg, CMD of Equirus Capital and Khushali Dutt, Associate Economist at Equirus Securities noted that the country took 67 years to build its first $2 trillion of GDP; then added the next $2 trillion in barely a decade.
The report feels that the target of $20 trillion economy by 2036, demands that India grows roughly five times over in a little more than 10 years. It noted, “It can be done: China sustained close to 18% nominal dollar growth for 11 straight years from a comparable base. But a leap of this size will be decided less by the target itself than by the quality of the reforms that clear the path to it. How India grows will matter as much as how fast.”
As per the report, the share of agriculture in the economy — currently around 17% of GDP, is expected to continue decreasing as India urbanises, while manufacturing, at 17–20%, “is largely capped by a more protectionist world”.
“That leaves services (already 54% of GDP) to do the heavy lifting, rising past 65% and expanding from roughly $2 trillion to more than $11 trillion. Almost every reform worth making is, in one way or another, about clearing the path for that expansion,” it added.
|Dimension
|Today
|Direction of Travel
|Agriculture
|`17% of GDP
|Falling share as country urbanises
|Manufacturing
|17-20% of GDP
|Largely capped by a more protectionist world
|Services
|54% of GDP
|Rises past 65%; ~$2tn → $11tn+ - the engine
|Note: All projections in this paper are labelled “Estimates.” Figures are the responsibility of the Equirus Research Team.
The report divided the reforms into five major categories that “must fire together”.
Real Economy: For this, the report stated that the quickest wins will cost the exchequer almost nothing. It suggested:
Capital Markets: Here, the requirement is to unlock trapped money. It suggested:
Human Capital: Here, it felt that the through-line is capacity. IT noted:
Services: The report called this India’s “quiet superpower” as the country already hosts over 1,800 Global Capability Centres (GCC), about half the world’s total.
Liveability and governance: The report noted the importance of a $20 trillion economy being livable.
The report noted that a growth package this size will cost, noting that calculations show “it more than pays for itself in the very first year”. It estimated around ₹3.4 trillion of direct costs against about ₹7.9 trillion of direct gains — a net gain of some ₹4.5 trillion, or a 2.3x return.
“And much of the apparent “cost” is not revenue foregone at all. Abolishing advance tax or cutting withholding does not reduce what is ultimately owed; it only shifts the timing. The tax is still paid at filing. What changes is that vast sums of trapped working capital are released back into the economy,” it added.
Further, it feels that the currency does part of the work. “Because the target is denominated in dollars, the exchange rate carries part of the load. The reforms are built to lift rupee growth from a trend of about 10.5% toward roughly 14% — and, by improving the balance of payments, to turn the rupee’s structural depreciation into modest appreciation. Growth in rupees, plus a firmer currency, is what bridges the final distance to $20 trillion in dollars,” it added.
The report concluded that all five engines — comprising 20 reforms, must reinforce one another. It added that the government already has most of these within its own toolkit. “They need a change in law or administration more than they need new money, and several of the highest impact moves cost the exchequer almost nothing while freeing enormous amounts of trapped capital and fiscal space. The target is unapologetically ambitious. But the path to it is more available than the scale of the number suggests,” it added.
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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