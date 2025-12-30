Dear reader, as 2025, a year of global tumult and volatility, rolls by, Mint's reporters and columnists look around the corner on what is coming in 2026—to help you know what to expect and prepare for it. Tell us what you think at feedback@livemint.com.
2026 is a year of milestones. Do big numbers mean better lives for the average Indian?
SummaryThe year 2025 saw key public reforms, but India faced many tests along the way. In 2026, the country will mark global GDP milestones, but once the dust settles, we will have to contend with the biting reality: the economy's roar isn't reaching every door, yet.
