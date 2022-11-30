India – A 1 trillion manufacturing export market by 2030

NPE 2019 targets for electronics production in 2025-26 at US$ 300 billion appear to be more realistic considering the disruption on account of COVID-19. Continuing on the path of import substitution, India’s domestic electronics market is estimated to reach at best US$ 150-180 billion from the current US$65 billion over the next 4-5 years. The hearables and wearables market are estimated to have overall production of ~US$ 8 billion by 2024, if large scale hearables manufacturing could be aimed to address 10% of the Global market by 2024. Average contribution of PCBA to the Bill of Materials (BoM) is at around 40% and presents a US$600 billion global PCBA market. India’s prominent listed players can make difference in each such segment’s exports. India is seen as Country that respects patents, designs IP rights and ODM practices. Aim and mission is US$ 120 billion Electronics Exports by 2026 with Electronics as top3 Category. As per Union Budget economy survey of 2019 Assemble in India for the world into Make in India, India can raise its export market share to about 3.5 per cent by 2025 and 6 per cent by 2030. This looks highly feasible.