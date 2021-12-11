The Ministry of Finance, in its monthly economic review report for November, has said India's real GDP in Q2 FY22 has grown by 8.4 per cent YoY, thereby recovering over 100 per cent of the pre-pandemic output in the corresponding quarter of FY20.

"India is among the few countries that have recorded four consecutive quarters of growth amid Covid-19 (Q3, Q4 of FY21 and Q1, Q2 of FY22), reflecting the resilience of the Indian economy," the Finance Ministry report added.

As per the official data, 19 among 22 high-frequency indicators (HFIs) in September, October and November crossed their pre-pandemic levels in the corresponding months of 2019. “India has not only caught up with its pre-pandemic output of Q2, but is also expected to do so for the full year," the report added.

Ministry of Finance @FinMinIndia releases Monthly Economic Review for November 2021.#MER



For full report ➡️ ￼ https://t.co/30uSDQl2eU



Key Highlights￼ 👇 pic.twitter.com/iT253tgD2f — Ministry of Finance (@FinMinIndia) December 11, 2021

As per the Finance Ministry, the economic recovery has been driven by a revival in services, full recovery in manufacturing and sustained growth in agriculture sectors.

It said the data shows the investment cycle has kickstarted in the country. "The recovery suggests kick-starting of the investment cycle, supported by surging vaccination coverage and efficient economic management activating the macro and micro drivers of growth," the report said.

It said on the demand side, exports and investment constituted the macro drivers, which rose by 17 per cent and 1.5 per cent, respectively, over pre-pandemic levels. Private consumption also saw recovery from 88 per cent in Q1 to 96 per cent in Q2, and become an emerging macro growth driver.

On the supply side, while real GVA in agriculture continued to be higher than its pre-pandemic level, manufacturing and construction sectors also surpassed their pre-pandemic levels.

"Reassuringly, GVA in trade, hotel and communication services sharply improved from pre-pandemic recovery rate of 70 per cent in Q1 to 90 per cent in Q2, to become another emerging growth driver of the economy as contact-based services overcame the fear of the pandemic," the report said.

India's GDP expanded by 8.4 per cent in the September quarter on the back of a pickup in vaccination and amid a boost in services activity following a devastating second Covid-19 wave.

The ministry report highlights that India’s economic recovery is expected to gain further strength in the remaining quarters of the financial year.

The new Covid-19 variant Omicron could pose a fresh risk to the ongoing global economic recovery. However, initial evidence shows the Omicron variant may be less severe and more so, with the increasing pace of vaccination in India, the report added.

Factors aiding economic recovery

The agriculture sector has been the foundation on which economic contraction in India was minimised in FY21 and recovery sped up in FY 2021-22. While healthy progress in sowing and adequately filled reservoirs ensured rich harvest and rising production, an increase in MSPs in 2021-22 and progress in rice procurement raised rural incomes, the report said.

The index for eight core industries accelerated in October to grow at 7.5 per cent over the previous year level, on growth in both coal and cement and natural gas. Index of Industrial Production (IIP) saw a continued recovery in October 2021 on the back of a boost in infrastructure and intermediate goods. The PMI manufacturing expanded from 55.9 in October to 57.6 in November and PMI services stayed above 58 in November.

As per the ministry, this not only mirrors the GDP growth of Q2 but also highlights the “strengthening" of the domestic market and global demand.

November's GST collection rose to its second-highest level of ₹1.31 lakh crore, crossing 1.3 lakh crore level for the second straight month. The UPI transactions’ value stood at ₹7.68 lakh crore in November 2021, almost double the corresponding month of 2020. Currency-in-circulation declined in November, which shows an uptick in consumer sentiment.

The MPC in its December statement had maintained the growth forecast of 9.5 per cent during FY 2021-22, implying a full recovery and a 1.6 per cent growth over the pre-pandemic GDP level of FY 2019-20. As per the ministry, India could be among only a few economies in the world to rebound strongly from COVID-19 induced economic contraction of 2020-21.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.