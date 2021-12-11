India achieves full economic recovery of pre-pandemic level in Q2 FY22: FinMin

The index for eight core industries accelerated in October to grow at 7.5 per cent over the previous year level, on growth in both coal and cement and natural gas. Index of Industrial Production (IIP) saw a continued recovery in October 2021 on the back of a boost in infrastructure and intermediate goods. The PMI manufacturing expanded from 55.9 in October to 57.6 in November and PMI services stayed above 58 in November.

