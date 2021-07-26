‘India actively participating in global minimum tax regime effort’

The minimum corporate tax is intended to ensure that large and profitable multinational enterprises pay a certain minimum level of tax on their income. It is targeted primarily at low or no tax jurisdictions and seeks to curb unhealthy tax competition, profit shifting and treaty abuse, the minister said. The member jurisdictions have agreed to carry out further work so as to reach an agreement on a minimum corporate tax regime, he said. “India is actively participating in this work," the minister said.

