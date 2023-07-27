India, ADB sign $295 million loan to upgrade state highways in Bihar

India, ADB sign $295 million loan to upgrade state highways in Bihar1 min read 27 Jul 2023, 07:54 PM IST
The project aims to improve road safety and promote access to health and education facilities in rural areas. This is the sixth loan provided by ADB to Bihar since 2008.
New Delhi: The Indian government and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Thursday signed an agreement for a $295-million loan to upgrade around 265 km of state highways with climate and disaster resilient design and road safety elements in Bihar, the ministry of finance said.
