India added 1.88 million new workers in December

New Delhi: About 1.88 million new employees joined India's workforce in December, as per provisional payroll data from the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), marking an increase from the 1.59 million employees recorded in November. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The ministry of labour and employment said that of the new additions, about 883,000, or nearly 47%, were young employees under the age of 25. December also saw the inclusion of around 23,347 new establishments under the ESIC's social security scheme, expanding coverage to more workers.

The gender-wise analysis of the payroll data revealed that women accounted for 359,000 of the net enrolments in December, with 47 transgender employees also registering under the ESI scheme. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In comparison, about 747,000 young employees under the age of 25 registered under ESIC in November, while women accounted for 317,000 of the net enrolments that month.

Additionally, the number of new monthly subscribers under the Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF), an indicator of job creation, stood at 736,015 in November.

The ESI Scheme serves as a comprehensive social insurance programme, established under the Employees’ State Insurance Act, aimed at safeguarding employees against the financial burdens of sickness and other related conditions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

