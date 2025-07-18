India preps new blueprint for farm export boost, engages Icrier, Crisil

Amid growing global trade uncertainties and protectionist pressures, India is set to chart a new course to strengthen and diversify its agricultural exports that accounted for $51.91 billion in FY25.

To drive this effort, the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (Apeda), a government agency under the commerce ministry, has commissioned the Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations (Icrier), a top economic think tank and Crisil, a credit rating and analytics firm, to develop a comprehensive blueprint to chart the expansion of India’s reach in the key global markets.

This effort will analyze and map the entire value chain of high-potential agricultural and processed food products, identify challenges and opportunities, and recommend strategies tailored to specific regions and countries. The goal is to diversify India’s export destinations beyond its historical focus on West Asia, Africa, and Asia Pacific, opening doors to markets in Europe, the US, Japan, and South Korea.

Focus on 32 high-potential commodities "We have identified around 32 high potential product categories that are poised to drive the next phase of India's agricultural export. To capture the opportunities, we have entrusted ICRIER and Crisil to conduct detailed market studies for each product and the top 20 potential markets for the identified commodities," said a senior official at Apeda.

The commodities in focus include basmati and non-basmati rice and fruits such as banana, mango, pomegranate and pineapple that enjoy strong international demand. Among vegetables, potato, cucumber and green chilli are priority.

There is also increased international appetite for processed and value-added food items such as cereal preparations, value-added makhana items, sauces and pickles. According to an Apeda official, privy to the development, animal products, including bovine meat, natural honey and dairy items such as ghee and paneer also have great potential in the global markets.

Work on the blueprint is already underway. “We are preparing a report on the export potential of commodities such as makhana, banana, mango, potato, cashew, pomegranate, cashew, cucumber, pineapple, cereal preparations, and pickles,” said Harsh Wardhan, fellow at Icrier. "A few of the reports have been submitted to Apeda, and work is in advance stages on other commodities."

Drawing on secondary research and field visits, the report will suggest actionable strategies to unlock India’s export potential by studying the entire value chain--from production to processing to exports--identify key challenges and evaluate the tariff and non-tariff measures.

A fine example on the immense potential of Indian farm goods is the case of makhana (Euryale ferox), popularly known as gorgon nut.

Makhana: India’s superfood opportunity Makhana has emerged as a global superfood owing to its remarkable nutritional and medicinal value. India dominates global production, accounting for 90% of the supply, with Bihar alone contributing 85–90%. Despite this dominance, India’s share in global makhana exports is disproportionately low. Only around 1–2% of the country's produce is exported. As the demand for plant-based, gluten-free, and functional food grows internationally, India has a significant opportunity to strengthen its position in the global makhana trade.