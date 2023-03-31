New FTP eyes $2 tn in exports by 2030

“Third-party exports are a big exporting activity in places like Dubai, Singapore and Hong Kong. Because we didn’t have a clear policy on how merchanting trading would happen for restricted and prohibited items, RBI and bankers were reluctant to deal with this. We, for the first time ever, are putting an explicit provision in our FTP for merchanting trade," director general of foreign trade (DGFT) Santosh Kumar Sarangi told reporters on Friday after unveiling the policy. “Using these intermediaries based in India can export items from a second country to a third country without touching ports of India. This is likely to help India in making itself a big trading hub in the future," Sarangi added.