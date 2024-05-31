Chinese EVs are facing a tariff wall in the West. Will they turn to India now?
Summary
- With the EU and US planning import duty hikes on Chinese electric vehicles, India is preparing to prevent the EVs and their batteries from flooding the domestic market and hurting Indian companies and industry
New Delhi: Fearing a deluge of Chinese electric vehicles (EVs) and their batteries following developments in the US and EU, the Centre is ramping up its vigilance mechanisms to better monitor and prevent dumping of Chinese electric vehicle (EV) batteries as well as EVs themselves, two people aware of the matter said.