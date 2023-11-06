India among top countries with high income, wealth inequality: UNDP report
The 2024 Asia-Pacific Human Development Report, launched on Monday, paints a qualified picture of long-term progress but also persistent disparity and widespread disruption
India has emerged among top countries with high income and wealth inequality but the share of the population living in multidimensional poverty fell from 25 to 15 per cent between 2015-16 and 2019-21, the UNDP said in a new report.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message