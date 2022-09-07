India and Bangladesh decide to launch talks on trade pact this year

The CEPA, essentially a free trade pact, will look to build on the existing strengths in bilateral trade, valued at $18 billion dollars in the last financial year, said Kwatra, The announcement follows a recent joint study that sought to examine the feasibility of a bilateral trade pact. Bangladesh is India’s largest trade partner in South Asia with major exports from India including cotton, cereals, fuel, vehicle parts and machinery and mechanical appliances.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}