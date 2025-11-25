India and Canada to finalise Uranium export deal worth $2.8 billion amid improving diplomatic relations: Report

Canada and India are finalising a deal to supply New Delhi with uranium, marking another sign of warming relations after two years of diplomatic tensions, according to a report by The Globe and Mail.

The deal is likely to be worth approximately $2.8 billion, the report said, citing individuals familiar with the development, with a term of 10 years, one of them added.

The terms of the deal may be modified before the announcement, they said.

Uranium would be supplied by Canada’s Cameco Corp., and the export deal could form part of a broader nuclear cooperation effort between Canada and India.

India and Canada on Sunday agreed to resume discussions on a free trade deal, as the prime ministers of both nations met on the sidelines of the G20 Leaders' Summit in Johannesburg, South Africa.

In 2015, both countries signed a five-year agreement to export uranium from Cameco to India, valued at approximately $350 million at the time, based on the prevailing uranium prices.

However, the latest agreement will be a new pact rather than a renewal of the 2015 deal, according to people familiar with the development.

Meanwhile, Cameco did not comment on the matter, and Veronica Baker, director of communications, told the news portal, “Unless otherwise disclosed, all our commercial contracts are confidential.”

Other key areas of co-operation between Ottawa and New Delhi on nuclear power may include Canada’s initiatives to develop a commercial, revenue-generating small modular nuclear reactor.

India-Canada trade deal update Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Canadian counterpart Mark Carney discussed “the Australia-Canada-India Technology and Innovation (ACITI) Partnership, which would give a boost to trilateral cooperation in the fields of critical technologies, nuclear energy, diversification of supply chains and AI,” according to a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs.

India and Canada have also planned to initiate negotiations on a high-ambition Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), with the aim to double bilateral trade to $50 billion by 2030. “Both sides reaffirmed their longstanding civil nuclear cooperation and noted the ongoing discussions on expanding collaboration, including through long-term uranium supply arrangements,” the statement read.

The two Prime Ministers discussed collaboration in trade and investment, defence, education, space, science and technology, and energy sectors. Prime Minister Carney voiced support for India's hosting of the AI Summit in February 2026.

India- Canada diplomatic tensions Diplomatic tensions between India and Canada arose in 2023 after the killing of Khalistani leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Then-Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that his government was "actively pursuing credible allegations" linking Indian government agents to the murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar on its soil. India dismissed these claims as “absurd and motivated”.

