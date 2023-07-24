India, UK conclude another round of talks on free trade agreement1 min read 24 Jul 2023, 06:53 PM IST
Technical discussions were held across nine policy areas in over 42 separate sessions, India’s commerce ministry said in a statement.
New Delhi: India and the UK concluded the eleventh round of talks for a proposed free trade agreement last week, and the next round of negotiations is due to take place in the coming month, the ministry of commerce & industry said on Monday. The negotiations for the agreement were launched on 13 January 2021.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×