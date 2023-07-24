India, UK conclude another round of talks on free trade agreement

During 10-11 July, commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal visited the UK as part of the eleventh round of the UK-India FTA negotiations. He met with Kemi Badenoch MP, secretary of state for Business and Trade, and Nigel Huddleston MP, the minister of state for International Trade, where they discussed ways to make progress on the FTA negotiations and wider trade and investment opportunities for the UK and India.