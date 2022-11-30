India annual GDP growth to slow in September quarter as Covid effect fades1 min read . Updated: 30 Nov 2022, 06:12 AM IST
As per a Reuters poll, India's economy is expected to post annual growth of 6.2% in the three months to September 31
Annual growth in the Indian economy likely slowed in the July-September quarter as COVID distortions faded, economists said ahead of GDP data due on Wednesday that will provide clues about its resilience in the face of global economic turmoil.