The National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) tally in the Lok Sabha is now at 319—up from 293 won in the 2024 general elections, or nearly 9% higher. The shift happened after six Members of Parliament (MPs) from Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) joined the NDA-ally Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena this June, and 20 MPs from the Trinamool Congress (TMC) joined the little-known Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI) that extended support to the ruling alliance after West Bengal elections in May. The shift from the TMC, following the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s historic victory in the state, was enough to make the NCPI the fifth-largest party in the lower house and the second-biggest NDA ally currently.
The story of India’s post-election defection wave since 2022, in charts
SummaryBetween 2022 and 2026, over 100 Indian lawmakers at the central and state levels switched parties, largely leveraging legal loopholes in the anti-defection law. The NDA has been the primary beneficiary.
The National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) tally in the Lok Sabha is now at 319—up from 293 won in the 2024 general elections, or nearly 9% higher. The shift happened after six Members of Parliament (MPs) from Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) joined the NDA-ally Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena this June, and 20 MPs from the Trinamool Congress (TMC) joined the little-known Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI) that extended support to the ruling alliance after West Bengal elections in May. The shift from the TMC, following the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s historic victory in the state, was enough to make the NCPI the fifth-largest party in the lower house and the second-biggest NDA ally currently.
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