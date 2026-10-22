The story of India’s post-election defection wave since 2022, in charts

Murky political waters

While the two-thirds merger clause has been used in all national-level cases for the analysis period, the picture is mixed at the assembly level. Take the biggest switch in Nagaland: 25 MLAs from the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) merged with the Naga People’s Front (NPF). At the same time, seven MLAs from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), who had earlier merged with NDPP, also joined the NPF. This does not trigger the anti-defection law due to a clear merger, even if it has left the state without a major opposition party. Interestingly, both merged parties were NDA allies at the national level despite being on opposite sides pre-merger.