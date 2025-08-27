Rakesh Mohan on trade and tariffs: India must act boldly, join Asia-centred bloc to stay competitive globally
Rhik Kundu 5 min read 27 Aug 2025, 11:33 AM IST
Summary
Dr. Rakesh Mohan urges India to enhance its competitiveness and integrate into regional trade blocs, warning against marginalization amid US tariffs and a fragmented global trading system. He calls for increased R&D investment and structural reforms in agriculture and infrastructure financing.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
New Delhi: India should consider actively pursuing membership of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) to remain competitive in global supply chains, said Dr. Rakesh Mohan, a member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story