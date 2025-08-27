New Delhi: India should consider actively pursuing membership of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) to remain competitive in global supply chains, said Dr. Rakesh Mohan, a member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister.

The foremost objective must be to strengthen the growth potential and competitiveness of the Indian economy and maintain safeguards as necessary.

In an interview with Mint, Dr. Mohan, who serves as President Emeritus and Distinguished Fellow of the Centre for Social and Economic Progress, warned that India risks marginalisation if it continues to stand outside regional trade blocs reshaping global commerce.

With the sidelining of the World Trade Organization amid the ongoing geopolitical and geoeconomic rearrangement, the global trading system is being fragmented into large regional trade blocs: The European Union, the US-Mexico-Canada grouping, the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership and CPTPP in Asia.

“Vietnam, Thailand and Indonesia are in these groupings. Why should we be more wary of China than they are?" he said, noting that Asia (including South Asia) is projected to account for two-thirds of global GDP growth, and hence incremental demand for goods, in the coming decades.

“It is astonishing that Ireland exports more to China than India does. We cannot afford to sit out of supply chains any longer," he added.

His remarks come amid a fresh wave of tariff hikes by the US, which has raised duties to as high as 50% on about half of imports from India. The move threatens to undercut India’s traditional export sectors such as fisheries, gems and jewellery, textiles, garments and leather goods.

Pharmaceuticals and electronics have been spared as they fall outside the scope of “reciprocal" tariffs, but the labour-intensive industries that are now exposed employ millions of workers.

Social issue

“This is a very serious problem. You are looking at the emergence of a huge social and labour issue concentrated in some geographical clusters," Dr. Mohan cautioned.

To cushion the blow, he urged longer-term strategies such as targeted subsidies to safeguard jobs and competitiveness, alongside diversifying export markets.

“... exporters cannot sit on their haunches. They must adapt fast to become more competitive and search for new markets, especially in Asia. The government can and must provide support in the current circumstances, but survival ultimately lies in private entrepreneurship and initiative, which India doesn’t lack," he said.

Dr. Mohan stressed that India’s structural challenges remain pressing.

“Agriculture employs around 45% of the workforce but generates just 15% of GDP. Dairy value added is already larger than cereals and pulses combined. The real growth in the present and future lies in value-added production in dairy, poultry, fisheries, fruits and vegetables. But these sectors need cold storage, supply chains and much higher R&D investment," he added, calling for agri-R&D spending to rise from the present 0.3% to 1% of agri-GDP.

He pointed to the Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd, popularly known as Amul, as a model of scaling smallholder productivity and argued that similar cooperative or hybrid structures are needed across perishables.

“The imbalance is not sustainable. Manufacturing and labour-intensive exports, along with services, must absorb surplus labour from agriculture in an accelerated manner," he said.

Dr. Mohan called for a “fresh approach" to labour reforms, balancing flexibility with credible social security and unemployment benefits.

“Without that, reform won’t succeed politically or socially," he said.

On education, he said that consequent to the success of educational expansion over the past couple of decades, while India has produced 10 million graduates annually, their quality is poor.

R&D spending

“Skills will follow if you ensure strong basic literacy and numeracy. But too many students lack even that," he said.

R&D spending, at 0.7% of GDP, lags far behind peers, with private sector investment just 0.3%, he said.

“This is inexplicable. Without ramping up R&D, whether in agriculture, manufacturing or universities, we cannot compete globally," he added.

Reflecting on the twin balance-sheet crisis, when both lenders and borrowers are stressed, Dr. Mohan argued that India must distinguish between commercially viable infrastructure projects such as airports, ports and telecom and those with limited or delayed returns such as roads or power distribution.

“Banks are not suited for long-term, low-return projects, given their short-term liabilities. We must rely more on public funding, viability-gap support and specialised finance institutions such as IIFCL (India Infrastructure Finance Company Ltd) and NBFID (National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development)," he said.

Dr. Mohan recently co-authored a research paper with Divya Srinivasan, titledNon-Performing Assets in Indian Banking in the 2010s: The Role of Infrastructure and Public-Private Partnership, underscoring how the twin balance-sheet crisis highlighted deep structural flaws in financing. The paper recommends stronger financial oversight, institutional reforms and improved risk management in infrastructure lending.

The corporate bond markets alone, he said, cannot finance infrastructure.

“Globally, much infrastructure debt is raised by public authorities such as US municipal bonds, public authority bonds of airport and port authorities in the US, and Pfandbriefe raised by state agencies in Germany, among others. We should recognise that reality rather than expect miracles from private sector corporate bonds for infrastructure," he added.

Test of resilience

Dr Mohan’s broader message was that India stands at a crossroads: resilient in growth momentum but vulnerable to external shocks and internal bottlenecks. With the imposition of US tariffs and domestic reforms unfinished, he urged policymakers to act boldly.

“Joining trade blocs, diversifying markets, investing in R&D and agriculture and strengthening social security – these are not optional anymore," he said. “The world will not wait for us to catch up."

On fiscal policy, Dr. Mohan noted that while prudence is necessary, growth cannot rely on government spending or tax giveaways. He said the 2019 corporate tax cut “made little difference to investment because companies invest when they see demand, not because taxes are lower."

While India’s current account deficit looks manageable, Dr. Mohan warned that “a merchandise trade deficit of 6-8% of GDP, sustained for 15 years, tells us our manufacturing is not competitive."

“The exchange rate remains overvalued for manufacturing, with earnings from remittances and services exports, each around 3% of GDP, contributing to the maintenance of a modest current account deficit," he said. This masks the sustained large merchandise trade deficit.

“The real problem is that Indian firms are not investing in productivity or R&D, even though the talent is here, as the success of global capability centres proves. Unless this gap is addressed, private investment will remain sluggish," he added.