Economy
Boost domestic demand, shrink inequality to become rich country by 2050: ADB chief Masato Kanda
SummaryFor FY26 calendar year, ADB has forecast 6.7% growth for India, in line with India’s projection of 6.3-6.8% real GDP growth for the financial year ending in March 2026.
Milan (Italy): Developing countries like India can close the gap with advanced economies by continuing reforms, boosting domestic demand, enhancing competitiveness and improving human capital, Asian Development Bank (ADB) president Masato Kanda said on Sunday.
