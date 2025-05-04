“In general economic terms, quite often, if you manage the situation in a sound way, it will produce a win-win situation. It will increase competitiveness (of an economy) and, through better allocation of labour forces across countries, will eventually increase productivity of the global population. So, in principle, free movement of capital and labour should be good but it depends on the specific situations and we witness that it is a big discussion in domestic politics. It is a rather challenging time," Kanda said.