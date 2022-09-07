India aspires to take international trade to $2 trillion by 2030: Goyal

Goyal said in the last few years India has been rapidly transforming, growing its economy, improving its systems, engaging with technology and learning from the best in the world
Bengaluru: India is aspiring to take international trade to US$ 2 trillion by 2030 from $675 billion last year, commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal said, adding that this isn’t just India’s decade but India’s century.
During his interaction with the faculty and students of the Standford Graduate School of Business in San Francisco, Goyal said in the last few years India has been rapidly transforming, growing its economy, improving its systems, engaging with technology and learning from the best in the world.
He further said that India’s LED success story is a result of an incredible vision, hard work and the use of sound management practices.
The minister, who is in the US to attend the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework meeting, said that India would celebrate the 100th anniversary of its independence it would be a $30 trillion economy. Goyal invited the students of Stanford to engage with India and work with a billion-plus people with great aspirations.
With India’s youth rapidly turning into entrepreneurs and startup champions, Goyal said that India’s new education policy was giving a fillip to liberal education and looking at deeper collaborations with the best schools in the world.
On India’s fintech success, the minister said that nearly 40% of all digital transactions were happening out of India today, with even small vendors accepting digital payments.
He emphasized that India had successfully used several management principles such as root cause analysis, innovative financing models, economies of scale etc. to ensure the success of the LED lighting program. It may be noted that India has been able to save around 80 million tonnes of CO2 emissions because of that program.
Goyal also added that India, which was once a net importer of LED lamps, now has several manufacturers of high-quality LED lamps which are exported all over the world.