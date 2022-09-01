India August manufacturing PMI robust at 56.2

Sustained improvement in demand conditions boosted new order intakes by Indian manufacturers during August, pushing output growth to a nine-month high. Manufacturing volumes were led by a pick-up in exports and upbeat projections for the year-ahead outlook
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
NEW DELHI: India’s manufacturing activity continued to grow at a robust pace in August, led by a pick-up in demand amid softening input cost inflation, according to a private survey.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
NEW DELHI: India’s manufacturing activity continued to grow at a robust pace in August, led by a pick-up in demand amid softening input cost inflation, according to a private survey.
Inflationary pressures eased last month following a moderation in global commodity and energy prices, “substantially" improving business confidence.
Inflationary pressures eased last month following a moderation in global commodity and energy prices, “substantially" improving business confidence.
The S&P Global India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) in August was little changed at 56.2 compared with July's eight-month high of 56.4, signalling the second-strongest improvement in operating conditions since last November. This was the 14th straight month of improving operating conditions.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
A reading above 50 denotes expansion, and a figure below that signals contraction.
“Indian manufacturers continued to benefit from the absence of COVID-19 restrictions, with rates of growth for both output and new orders picking up yet again… This robust performance was complemented by a fourth successive monthly slowdown in the rate of input cost inflation," said Pollyanna De Lima, Economics Associate Director at S&P Global Market Intelligence.
Sustained improvement in demand conditions boosted new order intakes by Indian manufacturers during August, pushing output growth to a nine-month high. Manufacturing volumes were led by a pick-up in exports and upbeat projections for the year-ahead outlook.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Manufacturers attributed the fastest improvement in production to greater sales, recent efforts to enhance capacities, fewer COVID-19 restrictions and product diversification.
Production also benefited from easing of cost price pressures during the month. Input cost inflation slipped to the lowest in a year amid softer pressure from commodity prices. Factory gate charges rose at the second-weakest pace since the start of fiscal year 2022-23. However, the passing of higher freight, labour, and material prices to clients kept the pace of increase in output prices at nearly the same level as July.
India’s retail inflation had eased to a five month low of 6.71% in July, falling below the 7% mark for the second straight month. However, it remained above the Reserve Bank of India’s upper tolerance limit of 6% for the seventh month in a row. The RBI has projected inflation for 2022-23 at 6.7%. Wholesale price index based inflation also moderated to a five month low in July.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“Firms welcomed the weaker increase in input costs with and upward revision to output forecasts amid renewed hopes that contained price pressures will help boost demand. Inflation concerns, which had dampened sentiment around mid-year, appear to have completely dissipated in August as seen by a jump in business confidence to a six-year high," said De Lima.
The survey comes a day after the official data showed that India’s economy expanded well below expectations at 13.5% during the first quarter (April-June) of the fiscal, with dismal performance of the manufacturing sector.
The central bank's monetary policy committee had projected a growth rate of 16.2% for Q1. The national accounts data released on Wednesday, however, showed that private consumption revived sharply during the quarter.