India, Australia aim to conclude mini trade deal by year-end

While addressing the export promotion councils in Mumbai last week, Goyal said that one early harvest with a large country like Australia from the developed world will help India to engage with others on similar lines including the UK. “I urge all of you to quickly assess which are the areas where we can finalise the early harvest with Australia, what are the areas of your interest, what are the areas where you can let go a little bit, and on a give and take basis, we can then close the Australian engagement," he added.