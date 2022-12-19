India, Australia aim to finish trade talks by September

“Anything that looks like it might have anything to do with farmers may become impossible. Australia is also unlikely to do a deal that doesn’t have something for farmers in it. So that is a risk of derailing. The fact that we have environmental and labour standards in other free trade agreements points to the fact that this is an important part of Australia’s trade policy," the first person aware of the development added.The labour-intensive Indian textile and apparel sector is set to gain big from the trade deal as the sector will enjoy zero-duty access to the Australian market.