India, Australia set to expand trade pact, focus on e-commerce
Summary
- The countries plan to expand the Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement into a broader trade pact, adding areas like e-commerce, intellectual property, sustainability, and digital trade.
The upcoming 11th round of the bilateral Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (Ceca) between India and Australia, to be held in November, may include discussions on e-commerce, with the Canberra-based government likely to seek more concessions under its tariff lines on agricultural and dairy products, base metal and steel, and other products, two people aware of the matter said.