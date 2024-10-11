Australia and India are working towards an ambitious Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement, which will build on our Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement, signed in 2022. Ceca will add further goods and services market access and new areas of cooperation, a spokesperson for the Australian High Commission said. The Commerce & Industry minister Piyush Goyal met Australia’s Trade and Tourism minister Senator Don Farrell recently in Adelaide, where the ministers had productive discussions on the road to concluding Ceca, increased two-way trade under Ecta, and on our broader economic and trade cooperation, the spokesperson added.