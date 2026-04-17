India, Austria launch Fast-Track Investment Mechanism; flag India-EU FTA as key trade driver

New Delhi: India and Austria on Friday operationalised a bilateral fast-track mechanism (FTM) to facilitate investments and ensure time-bound resolution of business issues, while also underscoring the importance of the proposed India–European Union (EU) trade pact for scaling bilateral trade, according to an official statement from the commerce and industry ministry.
The FTM was launched during Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker's visit to India, the first such official visit in over four decades, signalling the growing importance of India-Austria ties within the broader India-EU economic framework.
Unveiled at the India-Austria Business Forum in New Delhi, the mechanism will serve as a dedicated platform for companies and investors from both sides to address issues, fast-track approvals and suggest measures to improve the ease of doing business.
The forum, attended by senior government officials, policymakers and industry leaders, focused on expanding trade, investment and strategic collaboration. Alongside Stocker, Austria’s federal minister for economy, energy and tourism Wolfgang Hattmannsdorfer was present, while the Indian side was led by commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal.
Discussions highlighted the proposed India–EU free trade agreement as a key enabler for reducing trade barriers and boosting investment flows.
Stocker described the visit as a milestone in bilateral ties, highlighting India’s growth trajectory and its importance as a strategic partner.
Addressing the gathering, Goyal pointed to India’s strong macroeconomic fundamentals and resilience amid global challenges, emphasising reforms such as reindustrialisation and the push for advanced manufacturing and smart technologies.
He also called for scaling up bilateral trade, exploring opportunities in labour-intensive sectors, and institutionalising the business forum for sustained engagement.
The ministry said the engagement reaffirmed strong economic linkages and future potential, with both sides committed to deeper cooperation.
The proposed trade agreement is expected to create opportunities for labour-intensive sectors and MSMEs through improved market access and regulatory alignment.
Both sides also identified sustainable development, advanced manufacturing and green technologies as key areas for future collaboration.
Austria noted that bilateral trade has reached about €3 billion, with around 160 Austrian firms operating in India, reflecting steady growth in economic engagement.
Separately, the 17th session of the India-Austria Joint Economic Commission (IAJEC) was held in New Delhi to review bilateral ties and chart a roadmap for future cooperation.
Discussions explored cooperation across sectors including infrastructure (automotive, railways and road transport), scientific research and innovation, skills and vocational training, startups, AYUSH and wellness, tourism, semiconductors, critical minerals, digitalisation, artificial intelligence and film funding.
Harsh Kumar is a policy reporter at Mint (HT Media Group), where he covers the Ministry of Commerce and Industry along with key departments of the Ministry of Finance, including the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) and the Department of Financial Services (DFS). With over five years of experience in business and economic journalism, he has developed strong expertise in tracking policy developments and their wider economic impact.<br><br>He has previously worked with Business Standard, Moneycontrol, and Outlook Money, where he reported extensively on banking, financial services, and the broader economy. Over the years, he has built a reputation for delivering accurate, insightful, and impactful stories, supported by a keen eye for detail and a consistent track record of breaking exclusive news.<br><br>An alumnus of Jamia Millia Islamia, Harsh closely follows regulatory changes and key economic trends shaping India’s financial and industrial landscape. His reporting aims to simplify complex policy issues for a wider audience while maintaining depth and credibility.<br><br>Outside of work, he enjoys tracking policy developments, finding scoops, and travelling, reflecting his curiosity about how economic decisions shape everyday life.
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