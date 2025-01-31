Economy
India’s aviation sector flying high, 91% capex planned from FY20 to FY25 achieved: Economic Survey
Summary
- The survey also highlighted that to accommodate the growth in air traffic, Indian airlines have placed among the largest orders for aircraft globally.
India’s aviation market is flying high and is the fastest-growing globally, the Economic Survey 2024-25 said on Friday, highlighting that the country’s airlines have placed among the largest orders for aircraft globally to accommodate growth in air traffic.
