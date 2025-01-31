Focus on drones

The survey said cargo handling capacity at Indian airports increased to 8 million metric tonnes in FY24, from 7.5 million tonnes in the previous financial year. The number of aircraft leasing entities registered at GIFT-IFSC in Gujarat increased to 32 from 28 as of 30 November 2024, the report said. During this period, 105 aviation assets, including 53 aircraft and 52 engines were leased, doubling from the previous year.