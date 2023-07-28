India bans exports of de-oiled rice bran after white rice2 min read 28 Jul 2023, 10:12 PM IST
The prices of de-oiled rice bran (DORB) have increased sharply to ₹18,000-18,500 a tonne from ₹5,000 per tonne in the last few weeks due to supply tightness.
After a ban on white rice exports last week, the government on Friday placed exports of de-oiled rice bran under ‘prohibited’ category from the ‘free’ category, a notification by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade said.
