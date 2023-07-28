After a ban on white rice exports last week, the government on Friday placed exports of de-oiled rice bran under ‘prohibited’ category from the ‘free’ category, a notification by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade said.

"Export of de-oiled rice bran under ITC HS code 2306 and under any other HS code is prohibited until November 30, 2013," the DGFT said in the notification.

The decision has been taken in view of substantially rising milk and milk products prices domestically due to soaring fodder prices in which a major ingredient is de-oiled rice bran (DORB) or rice bran extraction, a key ingredient in cattle, poultry, and fish feed. In the case of cattle feed, about 25% rice bran extraction is used.

The prices of de-oiled rice bran (DORB) have increased sharply to ₹18,000-18,500 a tonne from ₹5,000 per tonne in the last few weeks due to supply tightness.

In 2022-23, India produced record 5.5 million tonnes of De-oiled Rice Bran as against the previous year’s 5 million tonnes, according to the government’s estimates. Only 600,000 tonnes of total 5.5 million tonnes (about 12%) were exported by India.

West Bengal is a large producer of Rice Bran extraction, however, there is hardly cattle feed industry and demand of Rice Bran extraction in Eastern India. The local freight for moving Rice Bran extraction from Eastern India to South or West India is too high and therefore export is the main outlet for disposal of Rice Bran extraction in Eastern India, according to documents represented to the government by the Solvent Extractors’ Association of India (SEA) reviewed by Mint.

“This will do irreparable damage not only to the oilseed sector but also to the oilseed farmer. It will also hit the rice milling industry and production of Rice Bran Oil," SEA executive director B. V. Mehta said.

As far as the impact of rice bran extraction ban is concerned to reduce milk and milk products prices, “even if the price of the cattle feed is reduced say by 10%, cattle feed value may reduce by 2.5% and ultimately the milk price will reduce not more than 1%," explained Mehta.

“However, there are numerous factors apart from feed ingredient cost including packaging, transport etc. responsible for the milk and milk products prices," Mehta added.

Retail milk prices have shot up nearly 22% in three years, including about 10% in the last one year due to affected artificial insemination in animals amid less availability of oxygen cylinder during the COVID-19 second wave in 2021, resulting in lower calf birth and consequently a decline in milk production.

“Milk production was also affected because of farmers being unable to take care of animals well in the pandemic when commodities prices shot up influencing fodder prices. This left a significant impact on overall milk productivity which then manifested in shortages of ghee, butter etc. over a year and half. As a result, we have seen a significant hike in milk prices and this year, too, we are expecting a 4-5% year-on-year rise in FY24," Crisil director Pushan Sharma told Mint earlier this month in an interview.