NEW DELHI : India has extended the ban on international commercial flights till further orders, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said in a circular on Monday.

A January order by the DGCA had banned scheduled commercial international flights from and to India till 28 February.

However, several Indian airlines like Air India, Air India Express, and SpiceJet will continue to operate special flights from neighbouring countries of conflict-ridden Ukraine, including Romania and Hungary, to bring home Indians stranded in the conflict zone.

SpiceJet will fly to Budapest from New Delhi and operate a return flight to India via Kutaisi (Georgia) on 28 February, 1 March and 2 March, while Air India Express will operate special flights to Bucharest from Mumbai on 28 February.

Air India has so far brought back several hundred Indians from Ukraine.

Moreover, Dedicated cargo flights, flights under the bilateral air bubble pacts with select countries will continue to operate, the civil aviation watchdog said.

A bilateral air bubble allows flights between India and other nations with preconditions during the pandemic.

India currently has bilateral air bubble agreements with about 36 countries, including Afghanistan, Australia, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Canada, Ethiopia, Finland, France, Germany, Iraq, Japan, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan, the Maldives, Mauritius, Nepal, the Netherlands, Nigeria, Oman, Qatar, Russia, Rwanda, Seychelles, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Switzerland, Tanzania, Ukraine, the UAE, the UK, Uzbekistan and the US.

The Indian government had in December rolled back plans to resume scheduled international flights following the emergence of the Omicron variant of coronavirus.

India suspended international flight operations on 23 March 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic hit the country. This was periodically extended every month till November last year. On 26 November, it had announced plans to resume scheduled international flight services but soon rolled back the decision.

