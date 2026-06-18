Basmati rice exports to West Asia poised for rebound after US, Iran sign peace deal

Vijay C Roy
2 min read18 Jun 2026, 02:09 PM IST
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The Gulf region accounts for 60-70% of India's annual basmati rice exports, making regional stability crucial for the sector. (AFP)
Summary
The reopening the Strait of Hormuz is expected to mitigate shipping bottlenecks, boosting trade to the Gulf, which represents a major market for Indian basmati rice.

India's basmati rice exports to West Asia are expected to recover in the coming months after the US and Iran signed a peace agreement that includes the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, which handles a significant share of global energy and cargo shipments.

India’s exports of basmati rice to West Asia had almost come to a standstill due to conflict-related shipping bottlenecks, higher freight costs and delays in contract execution. The Gulf region accounts for 60-70% of India's basmati rice exports, valued at about $6 billion annually.

“Greater stability in the region is expected to improve trade flows and revive demand from key Gulf markets, providing a much-needed boost to India’s basmati exports in the months ahead,” said Satish Goel, president of the All-India Rice Exporters’ Association.

Also Read | Prices of staples down despite West Asia war

Following the war on Iran by the US and Israel that started on 28 February, exports of basmati rice to the Gulf region fell to $281.97 million in April from $398 million in the corresponding month in the previous fiscal, according to the Directorate General of Commercial Intelligence and Statistics. Volumes dropped to 310,897 tonnes from 480,818 tonnes a year earlier.

Overall export earnings from the Gulf declined to $436 million in April from $551 million in the corresponding month of the previous year. Export volumes fell to 474,091 tonnes from 647,071 tonnes.

West Asia remains the backbone of India’s basmati trade with Iran, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates and Yemen among the largest buyers.

Executives said the restoration of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz is likely to improve vessel availability, reduce insurance premiums and revive buyer confidence across the key markets in the region. However, exporters cautioned that a sustained recovery would depend on successful implementation of the agreement and continued stability in the region.

Restoring confidence

They added that a sustained peace agreement and normalization of trade conditions in the region could help restore buyer confidence and accelerate fresh orders. After signing the agreement, Iran and the US will engage in a 60-day negotiation period regarding the Iranian nuclear programme and disposal of its enriched uranium.

Also Read | Shipping ministry to hold talks with carriers amid basmati export disruptions

Given the Gulf's dominant position in India's basmati export basket, a recovery in demand from the region is expected to significantly boost overall exports.

"We expect that stuck consignments, amounting to around 70,000 tonnes, will be cleared once the ports resume normal operations. We are hopeful that as shipping lines and ports begin functioning properly, we will regain the lost volumes in the coming months," said Vijay Setia, an exporter from Haryana.

However, trade experts remain cautious and are taking a wait-and-watch stance.

"We remain rather pessimistic at this stage, given the high level of uncertainty… However, if the pact is signed and implemented in its true spirit, normalization may not take long. Should things progress as expected, exports are bound to rebound,” said Biswajit Dhar, a trade policy expert from Delhi-based think tank Council for Social Development.

A query mailed to the commerce ministry remained unanswered till press time.

Also Read | The return of a forgotten rice named after Lord Buddha

About the Author

Vijay C Roy

Vijay C. Roy is a journalist with over 21 years of experience covering various news beats across different organisations such as Business Standard and The Tribune. In the past, he has covered beats such as finance, auto, MSME, commodities, FMCG, pharmaceutical, agriculture, IT/ITES, infrastructure and start-ups. He joined Mint in February 2025, and covers agriculture, food processing, fertilizers, environment and climate change, bringing over two decades of experience reporting on farm policy, food inflation, crop trade, and rural livelihoods.<br><br>Vijay’s areas of reporting include food security and climate change policies, focusing on their impact on different stakeholders and their implications. His expertise lies in simplifying complex agri-economic issues such as edible oil import dependence, cotton and wheat trends, fertiliser subsidies, and climate-related risks. He has covered key developments including global supply disruptions and evolving trade policies, offering both macroeconomic perspective and field-level context. Known for his credible and balanced reporting, he follows a rigorous, fact-based approach that prioritises accuracy and context. He is driven by a commitment to public interest, aiming to make critical agricultural and economic issues accessible while contributing to informed policy and industry discussions.

Catch all the Business News , Economy news , Breaking News Events andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

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