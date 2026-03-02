New Delhi: Basmati rice exporters will meet officials of the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (Apeda) this week to assess the fallout of escalating tensions in West Asia, as shipping disruptions and rising freight and insurance costs threaten India’s nearly $6 billion basmati trade in FY25, as per people in the know.
Rice exporters to meet Apeda as Gulf tensions threaten $6 billion basmati trade
SummaryA potential disruption in the $6 billion basmati trade threatens the livelihoods of farmers in Northern India. The crisis is also spilling over into edible oils, where volatility in crude prices and shipping routes is expected to hike domestic prices.
New Delhi: Basmati rice exporters will meet officials of the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (Apeda) this week to assess the fallout of escalating tensions in West Asia, as shipping disruptions and rising freight and insurance costs threaten India’s nearly $6 billion basmati trade in FY25, as per people in the know.
Catch all the Business News , Economy news , Breaking News Events andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More