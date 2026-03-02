Rice exporters to meet Apeda as Gulf tensions threaten $6 billion basmati trade

Important export market

West Asia remains the backbone of India’s basmati trade, with Saudi Arabia, Iran, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates and Yemen among the largest buyers. According to the commerce ministry data, in value terms, exports to Saudi Arabia were about $1.20 billion, followed by Iraq at roughly $0.85 billion and Iran at around $0.75 billion. Shipments to the United Arab Emirates were valued at $0.36 billion, while exports to Yemen were close to $0.36 billion, underlining the region’s central role in sustaining India’s basmati rice trade.