India becomes largest exporter of gherkins

Cultivation of gherkins is carried out under contract farming by around 90,000 small and marginal farmers with an annual production area of 65,000 acres, the statement said. Processed gherkins are exported in bulk as industrial raw material and in jars as ready to eat. Its bulk production is still occupying a high share of the gherkin market. In India there are about 51 major companies producing and exporting gherkins in drums and ready-to-eat consumer packs.