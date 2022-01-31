India becoming increasingly self-reliant in defence production: President Kovind

1 min read.Updated: 31 Jan 2022, 01:58 PM ISTLivemint
Indian armed forces have issued a list of 209 military equipment, which will not be purchased from abroad. A list of more than 2,800 defence equipment has also been issued by defence undertakings which will be manufactured domestically
NEW DELHI: President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday, while addressing the joint sitting of both the houses of Parliament at the start of the Budget Session, said that India was becoming increasingly self-reliant in defence production.
In 2020-21, 87% of all approvals given for modernisation of armed forces and 98% of equipment related contracts were from the ‘Make in India’ category," said the president, adding that, “Our Armed forces have also issued a list of 209 military equipment, which will not be purchased from abroad. A list of more than 2,800 defence equipment has also been issued by defence undertakings which will be manufactured domestically."
Reiterating the government's commitment to rapidly promote private sector and startups in the defence sector, the president said, “our objective is that the products required by our forces should be developed in India and also manufactured in India."
